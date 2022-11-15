Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump won the UK Snooker Championship in 2011

Judd Trump put his "atrocious" UK Championship record behind him to beat China's 6-5 Xiao Guodong in a final-frame decider to reach the last 16.

Trump won the event in 2011 and has twice since reached the final but has often struggled to find his best form at the tournament.

Xiao, the world number 34, led for the first time in the seventh frame but missed the chance to seal victory.

"My record here is just atrocious," Trump told the BBC.

"Every game seems to go the same - I come well into the tournament then I go out there and I can't pot a ball.

"I don't know what it is. I feel good and I end up messing it up. I'm happy to get through because I love the prestige of this event and I'd have been devastated to be going home after the first game."

Jack Lisowski cruised past Xu Si 6-1 in Tuesday's other game.