Ding has won all three UK Championship finals he has played in

China's Ding Junhui reached his fourth UK Championship final after a 6-3 win over Tom Ford in York.

Ding, 35, who is now world number 38, had whitewashed Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-0 in Friday's quarter-final.

But he did not have things his own way against world number 32 Ford, playing in his first UK semi-final since 2018.

The 39-year-old missed a chance to make it 5-4 and it allowed Ding, the champion in 2005, 2009 and 2019, back in to clear up for victory.

He will face the winner of the second semi-final between England's Jack Lisowski and Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, which starts on Saturday at 19:00 GMT.