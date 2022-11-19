Close menu

Ding Junhui: Three-time champion beats Tom Ford to reach UK Championship final

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments9

Ding Junhui in action
Ding has won all three UK Championship finals he has played in

China's Ding Junhui reached his fourth UK Championship final after a 6-3 win over Tom Ford in York.

Ding, 35, who is now world number 38, had whitewashed Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-0 in Friday's quarter-final.

But he did not have things his own way against world number 32 Ford, playing in his first UK semi-final since 2018.

The 39-year-old missed a chance to make it 5-4 and it allowed Ding, the champion in 2005, 2009 and 2019, back in to clear up for victory.

He will face the winner of the second semi-final between England's Jack Lisowski and Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, which starts on Saturday at 19:00 GMT.

  • Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by TheBBCFan, today at 18:16

    25% of people watching compared to ronnie there we go

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 18:13

    Think he’ll win the final .. good performance today

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 18:06

    Nice to see Ding getting somewhere near his best.
    Good match later tonight. Mark Allen is slight favourite as player of the season so far. But looking at H2H Lisowski got the wood on him in last 5 meetings. 6-5 to Allen for me.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:04

    That missed red will haunt ford for a long time.

  • Comment posted by billgray, today at 18:01

    A worthy winner, will lift the trophy for sure, away to get bet on

  • Comment posted by freddbloggs, today at 18:01

    Great to see Ding getting back to his best form. Genuinely nice bloke and a fantastic snooker player wish him the best in the final

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 18:00

    Good to see Ding back into later stages of the big tournaments
    Seems like a genuinely decent chap

  • Comment posted by Schadenfreude, today at 17:59

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by MisterFiftyFivePee, today at 18:13

      MisterFiftyFivePee replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by esteban, today at 17:57

    Must be his to win now...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport