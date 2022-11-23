Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Antrim's Allen managed just 42 points in five frames against Zhao

New UK champion Mark Allen suffered a shock defeat in German Masters qualifying, losing 5-0 to Chinese amateur Zhao Jianbo in Leicester.

Northern Ireland's Allen won the UK Championship with a stunning comeback win over Ding Junhui on Sunday.

The in-form 36-year-old also defended his NI Open title in October, but was whitewashed by Zhao.

The 19-year-old compiled breaks of 85, 77, 61 and 58 to secure a place at the ranking event in Berlin in February.

Zhao lost his professional tour card earlier this year but world number five Allen could only manage 42 points across five frames as he joined four-time world champion Mark Selby in missing out on the last 32 stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Jimmy White secured his spot in Berlin with a 5-2 win over Martin Gould with world number eight Kyren Wilson and reigning Masters champion Neil Robertson also advancing.

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan withdrew from the qualifiers earlier in the week.