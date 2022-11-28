Scottish Open: Defending champion Luca Brecel beaten in first round
Defending champion Luca Brecel was an early casualty at the Scottish Open, losing 4-3 to Fraser Patrick in the first round.
Patrick, from Glasgow, is ranked 75 places below the Belgian world number 11.
Former world champion Stuart Bingham also suffered a shock defeat in Edinburgh, beaten 4-3 by Zak Surety.
John Higgins, three times a beaten finalist - including in 2021 - defeated Anthony Hamilton 4-2.
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised through with a 4-0 win against Bai Langning, while Judd Trump, Mark Allen and Mark Williams progressed comfortably.
