Judd Trump recovered from 2-0 down to beat Xiao Guodong

Judd Trump survived a scare to beat China's world number 34 Xiao Guodong and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open in Edinburgh.

The 2019 world champion was 2-0 down and out of sorts, before taking a scrappy third frame.

A break of 69 brought things level and Trump eventually laboured to a 4-2 win in an error-strewn match.

Next he will face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who defeated Jamie Jones 4-3 to follow a shock win over Mark Allen.

Trump told Eurosport afterwards his performance "was awful" and added: "He was getting his chances but wasn't taking them.

"So yeah, I'm a little bit confused. I don't really know what happened there. I got through somehow, but it wasn't pretty. In a lot of the games, I've felt a million times better."

Un-Nooh put in a scintillating display to overcome UK Champion Allen 4-1 earlier in the day, before returning to the table at Meadowbank Sports Centre to edge out Jones, who had come back to beat John Higgins 4-3.

The 2017 winner Neil Robertson went through to the last eight as a break of 61 added to previous efforts of 90 and 117 saw off Scotland's Anthony McGill 4-2.

But three-time world champion Mark Williams bowed out, despite a magnificent break of 142 in the opening frame of his 4-3 loss to Joe O'Connor.

The world number 50 came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, and then clinched the decider with a break of 78 after Williams had levelled.

