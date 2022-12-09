Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The five Chinese players will not be allowed to compete until the investigation is concluded

Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing.

Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation.

The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the ruling.

Lu, 28, is the highest ranked player with a current world ranking of 41.

Li, aged 32, is ranked 62, Chang, aged 20, is 77th, Bai, also aged 20, is 126th and 19-year-old Zhao is unranked.