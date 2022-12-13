English Open: Defending champion Neil Robertson through to last 32
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Defending champion Neil Robertson reached the last 32 of the English Open with a 4-3 victory over Lei Peifan.
Peifan overturned a three-frame deficit with three century breaks to force a decider in a thrilling comeback.
But world champion Robertson, 40, sealed the win in the seventh frame with a crucial 67 break.
Elsewhere, world number two Judd Trump booked his place in the last 32 with a 4-1 win over Craig Steadman.
Kyren Wilson beat Ben Woollaston 4-0 and Mark Selby beat Joe O'Connor 4-2.
UK Championship winner Mark Allen beat Dylan Emery 4-1, Ali Carter beat Chen Zifan 4-0, Ding Junhui won 4-1 against Xu Si and John Higgins cruised past Mark King 4-1.
Marco Fu continued his return to action in his first-round match after not playing between February 2020 and April 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic and eye surgery.
The 2008 UK Championship runner-up, who reached the last 64 by beating Jimmy Robertson 4-1, told wst.tv: "It's nice to be back competing and playing to a decent standard. I have missed so many tournaments over the last few years.
"I enjoy being around the other players, they are like a snooker family. But when the trips are too long, it is difficult mentally, I don't feel healthy.
"The last time I came to the UK I needed to stay for three months because of the quarantine policy in Hong Kong."
- Match of the Day Top 10: A countdown of the greatest World Cup goals
- When Louis Theroux met Bear Grylls: Did he find the real man beneath the tough-guy exterior?