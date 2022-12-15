Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan's two wins this season have come in invitation events

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan was beaten 4-1 by fellow Englishman Martin Gould in the English Open last 32.

O'Sullivan, 47, is yet to win a ranking title this season.

World number 43 Gould, 41, beat the seven-time world champion for the first time before losing 4-1 to Ashley Hugill in the round of 16.

Hugill advanced to the quarter-final of a ranking event for the first time and will face Mark Allen in the last eight on Friday.

Northern Ireland's Allen advanced with a 4-1 win against John Astley.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams beat Barry Hawkins 4-2 to set up a quarter-final against Neil Robertson, who downed Ryan Day 4-2.

Judd Trump - champion in 2020 - beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-2 and will face Luca Brecel next after the Belgian beat Jamie Jones 4-2.

Last year's runner-up John Higgins lost 4-2 to Ali Carter, who will play Mark Selby.

Four-time World champion Selby took the final two frames to overcome another former world champion in Shaun Murphy, 4-3.

