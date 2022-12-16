Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams made his first career 147 break at the World Championship in 2005

Three-time world champion Mark Williams has become the oldest player to make a competitive 147 break.

The Welshman, 47, achieved the total clearance in a 5-3 quarter-final defeat by defending champion Neil Robertson at the English Open.

Williams collected just 17 points as he lost the first three frames in Brentwood.

But he went on to celebrate the third maximum break of his career.

Williams' 147 is the seventh maximum break of the season so far and 183rd in snooker history.

He made his first competitive 147 break against Robert Milkins at the 2005 World Championship and his second at a minor event in 2010.

He will bank the £5,000 tournament high break prize unless the maximum is equalled.

Robertson had three centuries - 127, 102 and 100 - in a high-quality match, with further breaks of 97 and 63 to progress as he chases the £80,000 first prize.