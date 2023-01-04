Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson will be defending his Masters title

Defending champion Neil Robertson gets the 2023 Masters under way on Sunday 8 January, taking on Shaun Murphy in the opening match at 13:00 GMT.

It is the second triple crown event of the snooker season, and it will be shown live on the BBC from Alexandra Palace in London.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby are other big names competing where, traditionally, the top 16 players in the world rankings are invited to compete.

However, former Masters champion Yan Bingtao and 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong have been suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association as part of a match-fixing investigation.

Yan has been replaced by David Gilbert, whilst Iran's Hossein Vafaei is set to take Xintong's place, barring an appeal.

Reigning world champion O'Sullivan - who has won the Masters a record seven times, will start his competition against Luca Brecel on Monday, 9 January at 13:00 GMT.

If he prevails, he will go through to a quarter-final against either Mark Williams or David Gilbert on Thursday 12 January at 13:00 GMT.

The final takes places on Sunday 15 January and will be live on BBC TV as well as a stream and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Format

Defending champion Robertson is the number one seed, with the top eight seeds drawn against the bottom six seeds and late entrants Gilbert and Vafaei.

First round, quarter-finals and semi-finals: Best of 11 frames

Final: Best of 19 frames

BBC Live Coverage (all times GMT):

Sunday 8th January:

First Round - Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app 13:00-17:15

First Round - Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei - BBC red button, BBC Sport website and app 19:00-23:00

Highlights: Day 1 - BBC Two, 23:55-00:45

Extra: Day 1 - BBC Two, 00:45-02:45

Monday 9th January:

First Round - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app 13:00-17:15

First Round - John Higgins v Jack Lisowski - BBC red button, BBC Sport website and app 19:00-23:00

Highlights: Day 2 - BBC Two, 23:15-00:05

Extra: Day 2 - BBC Two, 00:05-02:05

Tuesday 10th January:

First Round - Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app 13:00-17:15

First Round - Mark Williams v David Gilbert - BBC red button, BBC Sport website and app 19:00-23:00

Highlights: Day 3 - BBC Two, 23:15-00:05

Extra: Day 3 - BBC Two, 00:05-02:05

Wednesday 11th January:

First Round - Judd Trump v Ryan Day - BBC Two, BBC Sport website and app 13:00-17:15

First Round - Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham - BBC red button, BBC Sport website and app 19:00-23:00

Highlights: Day 4 - BBC Two, 23:15-00:05

Extra: Day 4 - BBC Two, 00:05-02:05

Tournament Schedule:

Round 1:

Sunday 8th January

Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy (13:00.)

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei (19:00)

Monday 9th January

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel (13:00)

John Higgins v Jack Lisowski (19:00)

Tuesday 10th January

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins (13:00)

Mark Williams v David Gilbert (19:00)

Wednesday 11th January

Judd Trump v Ryan Day (13:00)

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham (19:00)

Schedule after Round 1:

Thursday 12th January, 1pm - Quarter-Final 4: Williams / Gilbert v O'Sullivan / Brecel

Thursday 12th January, 7pm - Quarter-Final 3: Selby / Vafaei v Higgins / Lisowski

Friday 13th January, 1pm - Quarter-Final 2: Allen / Hawkins v Trump / Day

Friday 13th January, 7pm - Quarter-Final 1: Robertson / Murphy v Wilson / Bingham

Saturday 14th January, 1pm - Semi-Final 2

Saturday 14th January, 7pm - Semi-Final 1

Sunday 15th January - Final