Zhao Xintong, Yan Bingtao and Liang Wenbo are among the players suspended

Six-time world champion Steve Davis said snooker's current match-fixing investigation is "embarrassing" for the sport.

Ten Chinese players, including two due to play in the Masters, have been suspended as part of the inquiry.

Speaking on BBC Two, Davis said: "If the allegations are proven to be true, it shows a breathtaking level of stupidity by these players.

"What effect it has on the game, it's hard to evaluate at the moment."

This year's Masters tournament got under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday without the 2021 winner Yan Bingtao and the 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

Both are currently suspended from the tour pending a probe by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association.

Three-time Masters champion Davis, 65, added: "It's embarrassing. I think all the players are aware of the situation and fortunately the WPBSA is on top of it."

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson told BBC Sport that the developing situation "has been a huge shock" to the sport but that the inquiry is drawing towards its conclusion.

"We are one to two weeks away from the completion of the inquiry and it won't take long after that to assess whether charges need to be levied and then we will establish an independent tribunal and that may all take another month or so," said Ferguson.

"It started in October when we suspended Liang Wenbo. We have not charged anyone yet and we are not sure what will follow at this stage.

"We will consider those charges and those charges may be nil - or they may be very varied, and that will go to an independent tribunal if it goes that way.

"If a player receives a two-year or four-year ban, they are off the tour. It's then a tall ask to get back on."