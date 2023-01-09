Last updated on .From the section Snooker

2018 champion Mark Allen says snooker's governing body is conducting the investigation in the correct way

2023 Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January-15 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Allen says the headlines generated by the suspensions of 10 Chinese players because of a match-fixing investigation "are not good".

Allen, 36, begins his Masters challenge against Barry Hawkins on Tuesday but the event is being overshadowed by World Snooker's match-fixing inquiry.

"[The headlines are] not good for the sport regardless of what the outcome is," said the 2018 Masters champion.

Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong are among the 10 suspended players.

The two Chinese players had earned places at Alexandra Palace before suspensions led to their removal from the event.

Allen was careful to point out that "no charges have been brought so innocent until proven guilty".

"They [World Snooker] are still collating a lot of data from what I've heard and yes, they will deal with it in their own time.

"The good thing is that they are being really transparent with it all. I think World Snooker want to lead the way in that and they've done really well in handling it.

"[World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman] Jason Ferguson has got a lot on his plate and he's handled it with grace like he always does."

Allen faces two-time Masters finalist Barry Hawkins in his first-round game on Tuesday afternoon

Allen followed up the successful defence of his Northern Ireland Open title in October by winning the UK Championship in York four weeks later and after getting in plenty of practice at home after Christmas, is chasing another triumph in one of the sport's triple crown events.

The Antrim player triumphed at the raucous London venue in 2018 but has suffered three first-round exits in the event since then.

"One of the greatest nights of my career was beating Kyren [Wilson] in that final but I've always believed that when it goes close, I can get over the line. To have that memory here of getting over the line in a close game can only stand me in good stead.

"This is ultimately where you get judged in your career. How many triple crown events did you win?"

However, he insists that he will not underestimate twice Masters finalist Barry Hawkins in Tuesday afternoon's opener.

The Englishman, 43, reached last year's decider where he lost 10-4 to Neil Robertson and was defeated by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2016 final.

"He's got the pedigree in these big events and I will need to play very, well well. He's a tough guy to get over the line against," added Allen.