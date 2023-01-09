Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan compiled his 1191st century in his victory over Luca Brecel

2023 Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January -15 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan swept Luca Brecel aside to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 win at Alexandra Palace.

The 'Rocket' made sublime breaks of 53, 97, 134, 104 and ruthlessly capitalised on several errors by the Belgian on his way to victory.

O'Sullivan will face Mark Williams or David Gilbert in the last eight on Thursday.

John Higgins plays Jack Lisowski in Monday's other first-round match.

Reigning world champion O'Sullivan, who already has a record seven Masters titles, gave an enthusiastic London crowd firmly in his corner plenty to cheer as he opened up by nearly making a century in the first frame.

And the 47-year-old then efficiently tidied up as Brecel gifted him the second and third frames.

A glaring error going from brown to blue cost 27-year-old Brecel the second frame.

Moments late, after a sensational shot with the rest nestled on the cushion to dispatch the green, a loose pot on the blue saw the white fly into the middle pocket and with it his hopes of taking the third frame.

While Brecel responded with a brilliant century break of his own to reduce his arrears to 3-1 at the mid-session interval, an error on his break-off shot was heavily punished with O'Sullivan making the highest break of the tournament so far with a 134.

O'Sullivan wrapped up his comprehensive win with another century and half century.

More to follow.