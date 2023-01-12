Close menu

Masters 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out by Mark Williams

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan last won the Masters in 2017
2023 Cazoo Masters
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January -15 January
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Masters, beaten 6-5 by Mark Williams in a thrilling contest.

Both players turned professional in 1992 and are both 47, but it was Williams who knocked out the world number one and reigning world champion.

O'Sullivan surged 3-0 ahead, but Williams hit back to lead 5-4 and won a dramatic decider.

In the evening session, Hossein Vafaei comes up against Jack Lisowski.

O'Sullivan won the last of his record seven titles in 2017, but was ousted by Williams' brilliant comeback, with the Welshman picking up his first win over his English opponent since 2014 at the International Championship.

It didn't start well, though, as O'Sullivan made breaks of 115 and 79 to take the opening three frames as he threatened to run away with the match.

But two-time winner Williams responded by making 143 - the highest break of the tournament so far - 90 and 59, the latter which he clinched with a clearance after coming to the table 49 points behind.

O'Sullivan forced a decider with a pressure break of 77 and had the chance for victory, but he missed the black off the spot, allowing Williams to claim a memorable victory with a fine break of 102.

Williams said on BBC Two: "In the first three frames I didn't have a shot, he tied me up in knots but I felt the crowd wanted me to win towards the end, that is unbelievable.

"You are playing the greatest player ever, if I don't beat him for another 20 years I don't care. It is up there as my best performance. I fancied beating him."

Williams won the Masters in 1998 and 2003 and, asked if he could win a third, he replied: "I am not going to go that far. I have been playing well for a while and I am over the moon."

O'Sullivan reflected: "I just didn't score, didn't make any breaks and my cue ball wasn't great. I hung in there, the battling qualities forced a decider.

"He played the better snooker and was more clinical. I was happy to get it to five and, when you are not playing well, those blacks can be missed."

It is testament to the longevity and success of both players that they are still competing at the highest level of the sport despite approaching 50 years of age.

Six-time world champion and BBC pundit Steve Davis said: "Savour these matches, they won't be along forever.

"That was a special match between two of the great players, they produced the good. Williams was stronger in the end, but it was close."

  • Comment posted by Bob Mabbutt, today at 17:27

    What a fabulous advert for the game of Snooker. Either player deserved to win but it was Mark's day this time. Congratulations to both players.

  • Comment posted by pipez, today at 17:19

    Williams played brillaint against ronnie the crowd and the commentators 👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by md123, today at 17:38

      md123 replied:
      Crowd massively for O'Sullivan at the start. Maybe as he was 3-0 down but there was certainly something in the crowd for Williams leading up to the final frame and even in the final frame. think supporters appreciate what they were watching

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:28

    Hurrah. I can now watch every match without having to mute Ronnie's appalling fans.

    Great work from Williams to stick with him, even at 3-0 down in a first to 6. Favourite to win it now? Maybe. But it's just great to see him still competing right at the top

    • Reply posted by Roger, today at 18:02

      Roger replied:
      Trump is favourite

  • Comment posted by Stargazer, today at 17:24

    To be fair, both great players and still near to the top of their game at 47. Credit to both of them.

  • Comment posted by Holebas33, today at 17:50

    Always been a fan of Williams, a right character and a quality player with loads of flair. One arm shots, under arm shots, shots with his eyes closed - would love to have a few beers with him

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:54

      HandOfBob replied:
      If you ever get the chance to go watch him in an exhibition, it's well worth the coin.

  • Comment posted by Bigrob1061, today at 17:33

    Well played Mark Williams , and what a great game of snooker, Please please Ronnie, none of the retirement and do not care comments when you lose, the better man won today.

    • Reply posted by merg, today at 17:56

      merg replied:
      if you listen to what he actually said, you'll see he said, well, just that...

  • Comment posted by kpg78, today at 17:20

    Bye bye Ronnie, hope Williams wins his 3rd Masters now.

    • Reply posted by Philip Seabouff, today at 18:00

      Philip Seabouff replied:
      Bbc will just have him on commentary now so they can get their fix 🤣

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 17:24

    The Class of 92 still going strong.

    • Reply posted by Shimmy White, today at 18:10

      Shimmy White replied:
      Don't tell Mark that!

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 17:46

    Quality match that by two all time greats. As one of the commentators said, we should saviour these moments.

    • Reply posted by crazycristos, today at 17:51

      crazycristos replied:
      Saviour?

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 17:40

    Both masters of the game

  • Comment posted by Glozboy, today at 17:42

    It's incredible that we can have a match of this quality from 2 players with a combined age of 94. Long may they both continue!

  • Comment posted by daniel morris, today at 17:25

    Fantastic game of snooker. Mark kept ronnie off the table for the main part after the interval. Unbelievable considering it looked like a potential whitewash at 3-0. Snooker was the winner today and both players played there part in that

    • Reply posted by Forza Scuderia Ferrari, today at 18:21

      Forza Scuderia Ferrari replied:
      Completely agree, spot on!

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 17:48

    Seems a bizarre suggestion considering the longevity and career but is Mark Williams actually underrated??

    One of the five greatest players in history for me but almost never gets mentioned in that debate.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:56

      HandOfBob replied:
      If he's not top 5 he's 6th IMO. Phenomenal over the years and still going strong.

  • Comment posted by Northfield, today at 17:49

    This comments' section is utterly worthless - full of totally bitter and twisted people who think themselves so big slagging Ronnie off. What a sad bunch of pathetic losers.

    It was a great match by two very fine players of the game, who bring more to it than most and long may they still do so. Well done Mark this time round, great win.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 17:56

      tony replied:
      A bit like him slagging other players, but not today we got him on a good day.Well done Ronnie and Mark for a great session.

  • Comment posted by gsalisbury, today at 17:27

    I give it an hour before the retirement / not interested in the sport chat. Well played Mark Williams. The better man in every respect won!

    • Reply posted by merg, today at 17:59

      merg replied:
      wrong again, I see

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 17:31

    Nice one Mark, always enjoy watching him play, wouldn’t bet against him winning the whole tournament with the way he’s playing.

    Cue hundreds of comments from Ronnie fans saying “I’m turning off now then”.

    Best player to ever play the game and I was once a huge fan myself, but I’m not a fan of his these days, too much whining and his fan base are so obnoxious.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:38

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I'm turning off now

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 17:22

    What a game, well played both, c’mon Mark🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by Scarpia, today at 17:26

    This has made my day.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:44

    Off to the Final On Sunday, was hoping Ronnie would be in it.. however would love to see Williams turn back the clock and go all the way!

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 17:24

    Wait for the usual Ronnie, I wasn’t interested, I’m not bothered, I might give up

    • Reply posted by merg, today at 18:00

      merg replied:
      waiting in vain today...take it you didn't actually listen to what he actually said actually straight afterwards...actually

