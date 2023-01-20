World Grand Prix: Noppon Saengkham beats Mark Williams to continue fine run
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Noppon Saengkham continued his fine run at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham with a 5-3 win over Mark Williams to reach the semi-finals.
Thailand's Saengkham - who knocked out Mark Selby and then Ronnie O'Sullivan in previous rounds - made three half-century breaks to edge past Williams.
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen also progressed to the last four with a gritty 5-4 victory over Jack Lisowski.
Earlier on Thursday, Anthony McGill and Judd Trump won to make the last eight.
Masters champion Trump cruised into the last eight with a 4-0 win over Belgium's Luca Brecel while McGill made a break of 131 as he saw off Sam Craigie without dropping a frame.
Xiao Guodong defeated Welshman Ryan Day 4-1 and Shaun Murphy made a century clearance as he beat Kyren Wilson 4-2 to also reach the quarter-finals.
Allen and Lisowski finished a gruelling match on the stroke of midnight, with the UK champion prevailing against the Englishman, who had fought back with a fine break of 68 to take the penultimate frame which had looked set for a rerack.