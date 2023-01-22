Mark Allen held his nerve to defeat Judd Trump 10-9 in a thrilling World Grand Prix final

Mark Allen says edging out a resurgent Judd Trump in a dramatic deciding frame in the World Grand Prix final showed his "strength and character".

Allen led 7-2 before Masters champion Trump won six out of the next seven frames to level the final at 8-8.

After Trump forced a decider with a 76 break, Allen held his nerve in an error-strewn final frame in Cheltenham.

"I felt really good at 8-4, probably the only time this week that I have felt good," said Allen.

"Then I missed one or two half-chances and Judd got in a run. He is hard to stop when he is on one of those runs as his safety improved as well, which I felt like I was getting on top of in the early parts.

"These things are never easy and while it would have been nice to finish it in one go in the last frame, just to get over the line in the last frame after being so far ahead just shows the strength and character I've got."

After claiming the ninth ranking title of his career, Northern Irishman Allen was full of praise for Trump, who was aiming to win for the second successive week after his Masters triumph.

"There were a number of times I felt I had him in all sorts of trouble, then next thing he is taking on a crazy red because he is in trouble and he is trying to force it," added UK champion Allen, 36.

"I think he won three frames from crazy reds and that puts you under pressure because you need your safety to be perfect and obviously I was missing one or two at the time in the balls which doesn't help.

"He has won everything the game has got to offer so you're expecting that kind of snooker from Judd when he is behind, but its still not nice to have to try and put up with it.

'When it went 9-9 I was really looking forward to it'

Allen, who has won three ranking tournaments in as many months having also defended his Northern Ireland Open crown in October, was quick to highlight the impact of his psychologist, who he believes has helped give him a different perspective on the game.

"I chatted to my psychologist at the break at 6-2 and, not that we were thinking negatively, but he said 'you get to test yourself if he comes back, which is the ultimate challenge. If you're up to it so be it and if not, then you try again next week'.

"It is really clear things like that which he is getting me to enjoy - the battle. When it went 9-9 I was just really looking forward to it.

"It didn't turn out to be the best frame in the world, but ultimately I got the job done and that is what it is about.

Allen has won three ranking tournaments this season

"I think my psychologist has been invaluable. I am thinking so positively all the time, even when my game hasn't been there, I am always thinking clearly and I'm choosing what shots are best for each occasion.

"He has helped me get there. It has been a proper team effort, sorting a lot of problems off the table as well has meant that I can focus on snooker again which is great."

Allen now has his sights set reaching the top of the world rankings after an impressive start to the campaign.

"I've never really been one to set many targets, I've always just said the old cliched line 'I'll try my best in every tournament and see where that leaves me'.

"My psychologist is trying to get me to be a bit more target orientated, looking at Sheffield and looking at world number one.

"I never really had the chance to do that, but with the start I have had this season and moving up to number three, there is not far to go now.

"I appreciate how hard it is going to be to get to that final step, but it is good to have targets and I never thought I would say that."