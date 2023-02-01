Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White won the Masters in 1984

Jimmy White has become the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton's run at the 1992 British Open.

Former Masters and UK Championship winner White hit five half-century breaks in a 5-1 win over China's Peng Yisong at the German Masters in Berlin.

The six-time World Championship runner-up will next play Jack Lisowski.

"[I'm] just really enjoying playing and I just want to compete," the 60-year-old told World Snooker Tour.

"I am fighting to stay on the tour, on the one-year list I am on, but I need to go deep in either this tournament or the Welsh or the new tournament they will put in.

"So, if I can get to Sheffield (in April for the World Championship) knowing I have secured my place it would take a lot of pressure off me."

Lisowski, who finished as runner-up at the German Masters in 2021, beat China's Zhang Anda 5-0, including a 117-break.