Ali Carter secured the German Masters title in 2013 but was beaten in the 2017 final by Martin Gould

Ali Carter and Tom Ford will contest the final of the German Masters after semi-final victories against Robert Milkins and Jack Lisowski.

Carter came from behind to defeat Milkins 6-5, while Ford beat Lisowski by the same scoreline in Berlin.

Ford, 39, has the chance to win his maiden ranking title if he can overcome fellow Englishman Carter in Sunday's best-of-19 final.

Carter, 43, has reached the German Masters final three times.

"It's massive because there was so much riding on that game, possibly a Players Championships, winning another title," Carter told World Snooker.

At 3-1 down, Carter won four frames in a row to take back control of the match, before Milkins responded by winning the next two frames.

Carter, who won the title in 2013, had to recover from missing the final red to seal victory in the deciding frame.

However, he managed to snooker 46-year-old Milkins, who then missed the red and allowed Carter to pot it along with a blue and the yellow.

"I played really well to go 5-3 up and didn't really do a lot wrong to go five-all," said Carter.

"It was then nip and tuck in the final frame. There was a lot of pressure out there."

In the other all-English semi-final, Ford had to hold his nerve after Lisowski came from 5-3 down to force a deciding frame.

Lisowski raced into a 52-0 lead but then missed a straightforward red to hand Ford the opportunity to reach only his second ranking final.