Ali Carter secured the German Masters title in 2013 but was beaten in the 2017 final by Martin Gould

Ali Carter beat Tom Ford 10-3 in the German Masters final to secure his first ranking title in seven years.

Ford, 39, took an early 2-0 lead, but Carter recovered to win six consecutive frames in the first session and four in a row in the evening session.

The 43-year-old, whose last title was the Yushan World Open in 2016, made eight half-century breaks and one century on his way to victory.

"I am delighted to be in the winners' circle again," he told Eurosport.

The victory moved Carter, who also lifted the German Masters trophy in 2013, up eight places to 15th in the world rankings.

"I am really proud of the way I played," added the Englishman. "When you play the game as long as I have, you think it won't happen again, but you have to keep believing.

"I put Tom under a lot of pressure. I just tried to keep the pressure on as much as I could.

"I have a great team behind me and I just want to say thank you."

Fellow Englishman Ford was playing in his first ranking final and made a break of 121 in the first frame.

He was 6-3 down heading into the evening session and, despite making a strong start, lost the seventh and the eighth frames as Carter extended his advantage.

The 12th frame saw Ford rally and take a 51-23 lead, but he missed a red which allowed Carter back in to clean up and make it 9-3.

Carter then twice potted two reds in one shot and a break of 63 sealed his success.