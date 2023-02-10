Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Joe Perry is the defending Welsh Open champion

The 2023 Welsh Open starts on Monday and is live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Joe Perry, who described his 9-5 victory against Judd Trump last year as the highlight of his career, plays Mark King in the opening session at 10:00 GMT on Monday.

Also competing on the first day is world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, Masters winner Trump and home favourite Mark Williams.

Williams's fellow Welshman, Oliver Briffett-Payne, 17, has been handed a wildcard and takes on Robbie Williams.

Where is the tournament being played?

Hosted for the first time at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, the Welsh Open is the last of the four Home Nations Series tournaments.

What's the prize money?

The winner will receive £80,000 out of a total prize fund of £427,00.

How many frames per match?

The first three rounds are best-of-seven frames, the quarter-finals will be best of nine, the semi-finals best of 11 and Sunday's final the best of 17.

BBC coverage

BBC Sport's coverage is only available on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online.

Coverage schedule

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Monday, 13 February

Live coverage - 13:00-16:00, 19:00-23:00

Highlights - 23:15-00:00

Tuesday, 14 February

Live coverage - 13:00-16:00, 19:00-23:00

Highlights - 23:15-00:00

Wednesday, 15 February

Live coverage - 13:00-16:00, 19:00-23:00

Highlights - 23:15-00:00

Thursday, 16 February

Live coverage - 13:00-16:00, 19:00-23:00

Highlights - 23:15-00:00

Friday, 17 February

Quarter-finals (best of nine frames)

Live coverage - 13:00-16:00, 19:00-23:00

Highlights - 23:05-23:50

Saturday, 18 February

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

Live coverage - 13:15-16:30, 19:00-22:00

Sunday, 19 February

Final (best of 17 frames)

Live coverage - 13:00-16:30, 19:00-22:00

