Ronnie O'Sullivan won the last of his four Welsh Open titles in 2016

Welsh Open 2023 Venue: Venue Cymru, Llandudno Dates: 13-19 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Rod Lawler 4-0 to move into the last 32 of the Welsh Open despite having more problems with the tip of his cue.

O'Sullivan's tip fell off early in the third frame, as it had done twice in his previous win over Ross Muir.

The match had to be stopped but after play resumed, the 47-year-old made swift work of victory and will play 18-year-old Belgian Ben Mertens next.

Judd Trump, Mark Allen and John Higgins also progressed in Llandudno.

But defending champion Joe Perry went out after a 4-1 defeat by Robbie Williams.

Trump, beaten by Perry in last year's final, overcame some early struggles to beat Louis Heathcote 4-2.

The Masters champion will face Welsh amateur Daniel Wells, who beat Matthew Selt 4-1, in the last 32.

Northern Irishman Allen won 4-1 against Mitchell Mann and veteran Scot Higgins, a record five-time winner of the Welsh Open, beat Martin Gould 4-0 at Venue Cymru.

World number two Mark Selby was facing Robert Milkins in one of the late matches on day three.

The tournament is being held outside Newport or Cardiff for the first time since it started in 1992.

