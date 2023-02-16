Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump was beaten by a player outside the world's top 130

Welsh Open 2023 Venue: Venue Cymru, Llandudno Dates: 13-19 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Amateur Daniel Wells has produced a shock at the Welsh Open by beating world number five Judd Trump to reach the last 16.

The 34-year-old Welshman fought back from 2-0 down to win the next four frames against the Masters champion.

Wells compiled a 101 break as he closed in on victory and will face Shaun Murphy later on Thursday in Llandudno.

"To beat a top player on TV is a massive stepping stone for me," Wells told World Snooker.

Trump wasted a chance to take a 3-0 lead after missing an attempted pot on a black off its spot.

Wells moved into a 3-2 lead with his 101 break and secured a place in the last 16 of his home tournament for the first time in the next frame.

The Neath-born player left the professional tier in 2021 to work for his mother in her cleaning business, but is virtually certain to regain his place on the professional tour next season.

Wells said: "When I was off the tour and cleaning toilets, no one was paying my bills.

"It was a shock to me, I realised I have to be more gritty and not give other players too much respect.

"They are all human and if you put anyone under enough pressure they will crack.

"Hopefully I can go further, I am not finished in this tournament yet."

