Vera Selby was awarded the MBE for services to sport in 2016.

Vera Selby, the first winner of the women's snooker world title in 1976, has died at the age of 93.

Selby won the title for a second time as a 51-year-old in 1981 and was also World Billiards champion on eight occasions between 1970 and 1978.

She was part of the BBC commentary team at the 1982 World Championship and was still coaching and playing in her 80s.

Former men's world champion Shaun Murphy said Selby was "one of the pioneers of women's snooker".

Writing on Twitter, Murphy said "She was an early trailblazer for girls and women who followed. May she rest in peace."

A statement on the World Snooker Tour's official website said: "WST and the WPBSA thank Vera for her tremendous contribution to our sport and send condolences to her friends and family."

