Ronnie O'Sullivan won his seventh World Championship title in 2022

Seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan has sustained an elbow injury less than four weeks before the start of the World Snooker Championship.

The 47-year-old withdrew from the World Snooker Tour Classic on Sunday, just hours before he was due to face David Grace in the second round in Leicester.

O'Sullivan defeated Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim 4-2 in the first round.

He wrote on Twitter external-link : "Really disappointed but have had to pull out because of an elbow injury."

O'Sullivan added he hopes "to be back asap".

The World Championship takes place from 15 April-1 May at the Crucible in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan won his seventh title in 2022, beating Judd Trump 18-13 in the final to equal Stephen Hendry's modern-era record and become the tournament's oldest winner.