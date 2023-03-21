Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White won the Masters in 1984 and the UK Championship in 1992

Veteran Jimmy White shocked world number five Judd Trump to reach the last 16 of the World Snooker Tour Classic.

'The Whirlwind', 60, raced into a 3-0 lead and survived a rally from the former world champion to prevail 4-2.

At the German Masters last month, White became the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event for 31 years.

"It's a big win for me," the six-time World Championship runner-up said.

"If you are not a fan of Judd Trump you are not a fan of snooker. The last five times I have played him he's beaten me and I've played better than I have today and lost.

"It was a fantastic win today but if I'm going to win the tournament I've got to play a bit better than that."

White, who also reached the last 32 of the UK Championship in November, will face China's Pang Junxu for a place in the quarter-finals in Leicester.

The result also means Trump cannot now qualify for next week's elite eight-man Tour Championship in Hull.