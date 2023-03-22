Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White has finished runner-up at the World Championship six times

Jimmy White says he is "playing too well" not to qualify for next month's World Championship after reaching the last 16 of the WST Classic.

'The Whirlwind', 60, was beaten 4-1 by China's Pang Junxu in Leicester after a fine run that included a third-round win over world number five Judd Trump.

He has not reached the final stages of the World Championshipsince 2006, with qualifying beginning on April 3.

"I'll be getting to the Crucible," said White.

"I am playing too well. I'll take a couple of days off now and get back to practice on Friday."

White won the opening frame against Pang to raise hopes of a quarter-final place, but Pang won the next four to set up a meeting with Oliver Lines.

"I am playing ok, I just ran out of steam" added White, who became the first player aged 60 or over to reach the last 16 of a ranking event for 31 years at the German Masters last month.

"I'm really disappointed that I didn't compete. I won the first frame then I should have gone 2-0 up. I felt mentally drained.

"The buzz should get you through that, but I was tired and I was cueing poorly from the second frame onwards.

"Pang is one of my favourite Chinese players and I wish him all the best because he's a hard worker.

"But to beat the three players I have beaten this week, and then not produce, is a disappointment."

