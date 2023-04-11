Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan will bid for a record eighth title when the World Championship gets under way in Sheffield on Saturday.

O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump 18-13 in last year's final to match Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles.

The World Championship features the top 16 players in the rankings and 16 qualifiers.

It takes place at the iconic Crucible Theatre from 15 April to 1 May and is live across the BBC.

You can watch live on BBC TV and follow uninterrupted coverage from your choice of match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

There will also be highlights on BBC Two in the evenings.

When is the draw?

Qualifying finishes on Wednesday and will determine the additional 16 players who will advance to the main tournament.

The draw for the first round will take place on Thursday at 08:35 BST and will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Who are the top seeds?

O'Sullivan is the top seed followed by four-time world champion Mark Selby, UK Championship winner Mark Allen and Tour Championship winner Shaun Murphy.

Masters champion Trump is seeded fifth and former Crucible champion Neil Robertson sixth. Two other former champions, Mark Williams and John Higgins, are eighth and 10th respectively.

China's Ding Junhui is the 16th seed.

What is the format?

The first round will be played over two sessions, to the best of 19 frames.

The second round and quarter-finals will be the best of 25 frames, played over three sessions.

Semi-finals will be played to the best of 33 frames over four sessions, as will the final, which will be settled over 35 frames on 30 April and 1 May.

How much prize money is on offer?

The winner will receive £500,000 - the largest prize available on the snooker calendar.

For the runner-up, there is the consolation of £200,000.

Players knocked out in the first round win £20,000.

Crucible maximum breaks

Any player scoring a 147 maximum break at the Crucible will earn £40,000, and the highest televised break comes with the reward of £15,000.

Only 12 maximums have been made at the World Championship, the most recent being Neil Robertson in 2022.

O'Sullivan and Hendry have made three 147s, with Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Williams, Ali Carter and Higgins the only others to have achieved the feat.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Thorburn's maximum, the first made in Sheffield.

