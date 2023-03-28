Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stephen Hendry (right) has won seven world titles while Jimmy White is a six-time runner-up

Stephen Hendry, Jimmy White and Ken Doherty are among the players who will be involved in qualifying for this year's World Snooker Championship.

Women's world champion Baipat Siripaporn is also in the field along with Barry Hawkins, Stephen Maguire, Hossein Vafaei and Marco Fu.

There will be four qualifying rounds, from 3 to 12 April, with 128 players vying for 16 spots in the main draw.

Seven-time champion Hendry, 54, faces James Cahill in the opening round.

Doherty, the 1997 champion, will play 12-time women's world champion Reanne Evans at the same stage.

Six-time World Championship runner-up White, 60, will start in the second round of qualifying and play the winner of Fu's match against Martin O'Donnell.

The World Championship takes place from 15 April to 1 May at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.