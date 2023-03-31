Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Wilson has won five ranking titles in his career

Kyren Wilson hit six centuries in an impressive display to beat Ding Junhui 10-5 and reach the Tour Championship final in Hull.

The 31-year-old raced to a 4-0 lead over China's Ding, scoring a total of 404 points without reply.

He took a commanding 6-2 lead into the evening session before sealing victory with a break of 87, after Ding reduced the deficit to four frames.

Wilson will face Shaun Murphy or Mark Selby in Sunday's final.

Wilson's performance saw him fall just short of equalling the all-time record of seven centuries in a single match, shared by Stephen Hendry, Judd Trump and Ding.

"It's a dream come true," world number seven Wilson told ITV Sport.

"Everything was just going for me and wish I could play the final now."

Four-time world champion Selby will face Murphy in the second semi-final on Saturday before the winner takes on Wilson for a shot at the £150,000 winner's prize on Sunday.

