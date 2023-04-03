Close menu

World Snooker Championship: Stan Moody, 16, wins in first round of qualifying

Snooker at the Crucible
The 2023 World Championship runs from 15 April to 1 May

Sixteen-year-old Stan Moody earned the first of four wins needed to reach the World Championship with victory in the first round of qualifying.

The Yorkshireman beat Estonia's Andres Petrov 10-7 in Sheffield.

"Potting those winning balls - the relief - I couldn't stop shaking," Moody said. "I couldn't breathe."

Earlier this year Moody won the World Junior Championship, earning him a place in this week's qualifiers and on the senior tour full-time next season.

He made his debut on the professional tour last year, winning his first match against Lu Ning at Snooker Shoot Out.

Moody has been tipped for successexternal-link by seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who he played in an exhibition aged 13.

Against Petrov, his first appearance in the competition, he made a break of 110 in the fifth frame and five more half-centuries in the match.

"It means everything," said the teenager, who recently starred in a CBBC documentary about his early career. "All of the practice has paid off. I came here not expecting anything."

He will play China's world number 68 Zhang Anda next.

"I am just going to enjoy it," he said. "All of the pressure is off. I have got over the hurdle of winning the first one."

Elsewhere, former UK Championship and Masters finalist Marco Fu was beaten 10-5 by England's Martin O'Donnell.

