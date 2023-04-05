Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stephen Hendry's tally of seven world titles is matched only by current champion Ronnie O'Sullivan

Seven-time champion Stephen Hendry's bid to reach the World Championship for the first time since 2012 ended in the first round of qualifying.

The Scot, 54, lost 10-4 to Englishman James Cahill, who is the nephew of his ex-wife.

Ireland's Ken Doherty, the 1997 world champion, beat 12-time women's world champion Reanne Evans in Sheffield.

Cahill, 27, faces China's Lei Peifan in the second round, while 53-year-old Doherty takes on England's Hammad Miah.

Three-time women's champion Ng On Yee of China lost 10-8 to England's Michael Holt despite making a break of 115 at the English Institute of Sport.

Hendry made the 777th century of his career against Cahill but said he played "too many bad shots" in the match.

"It is still a very distant dream in the future that one day I'll walk out at the Crucible again," he told World Snooker.

"It is very doubtful and huge odds against, but that is the dream."