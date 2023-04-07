World Snooker Championship: Matthew Stevens edges past Dechawat Poomjaeng
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Former UK champion Matthew Stevens edged past Dechawat Poomjaeng to reach the third round of the World Championship qualifiers.
The Welshman survived a late fightback from Thailand's Poomjaeng to win 10-8 in Sheffield.
Stevens, 45, had a 7-3 lead after taking the first frame of the evening session before Poomjaeng produced a strong comeback to make it 9-8.
But Stevens held his nerve with two snookers in the 18th frame to win.
Two-time World finalist Stevens will play fellow Welshman Jamie Clarke in the next round.
"I'm laughing one minute and nearly crying the next. It was such a long day," said Stevens.
"It was looking like 9-9 and if I'd lost that it would have been a tough one to take. I've got loads of scars from games like that though, so I would have been all right."
There was more Welsh success as Jackson Page comfortably beat Scotland's Ross Muir 10-2.
Page, 21, will play England's Martin Gould in the third round.
Andrew Higginson beat Louis Heathcote 10-7, and Sanderson Lam beat Mitchell Mann 10-5 to set up a meeting with Joe Perry.
This year's World Championship takes place from 15 April-1 May at the Crucible in Sheffield.
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.