Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face debutant Pang Junxu in the World Championship first round.

O'Sullivan is seeking an eighth world title - which would be a record in the modern era - after beating fellow Englishman Judd Trump last year to equal Stephen Hendry's tally of seven.

Trump, the 2019 champion, faces a tough opener against Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill, a former semi-finalist.

England's four-time winner Mark Selby plays compatriot Matthew Selt.

Thursday's draw was broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. The tournament begins on Saturday at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with live coverage across the BBC.

Scotland's John Higgins - another four-time champion - will meet David Grace, who secured his place on the professional circuit during qualifying but lost in the first round when he made his only other appearance at the Crucible in 2016

Shaun Murphy will play China's Si Jiahui, in a repeat of their 2021 UK Championship meeting, which led to an an outburst from the 2005 world champion after he suffered a surprising first-round loss to the-then teenage amateur.

Three-time winner Mark Williams plays Jimmy Robertson, while UK champion Mark Allen takes on Chinese debutant Fan Zhengyi, who defeated Stephen Maguire to reach the first round.

There is also the prospect of an entertaining encounter between England's Jack Lisowski, who reached the quarter-finals in 2022, and Thailand's Noppon Saengkham and Joe Perry, who said he was "physically sick" after beating Mark Davis to qualify, returns after failing to reach the past three World Championships, and plays the Welsh Open winner Robert Milkins.

Neil Robertson's quest for a second world title, 13 years after his first, begins against Chinese teenager Wu Yize. Two-time finalist Ali Carter will play Welsh qualifier Jak Jones and 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson takes on Ryan Day.

Elsewhere, Belgium's Luca Brecel plays Ricky Walden, a Crucible semi-finalist a decade ago, 16th seed Ding Junhui is up against Iran's world number 23 Hossein Vafaei, 2015 winner Stuart Bingham plays David Gilbert and Gary Wilson meets Elliot Slessor.

First-round draw in full:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill

Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry

Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

Ali Carter v Jak Jones

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

John Higgins v David Grace

Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt