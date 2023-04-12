Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Perry's win earns him a first trip to the World Snooker Championship final stages since 2019

Joe Perry said he felt "physically sick" for Mark Davis after securing a dramatic 10-9 victory over his good friend in the final qualifying round for the World Snooker Championship.

Davis, who needed to win to retain his tour card, missed the pink to end a break of 55, with Perry sinking the last two balls for victory.

"It was a horrible feeling because he's one of my best friends," Perry said.

"I should be absolutely delighted and over the moon, but it's weird."

Davis, 50, will now require a trip to Q School if he wishes to regain his professional status.

"I don't know what to feel. Mark was clearing up and we all know what was at stake for him," added Perry, a 2008 semi-finalist.

"I'm chuffed to bits to go to the Crucible, but the way it's happened I just feel so sick for him."

Elsewhere, two-time finalist Matthew Stevens is out after a 10-7 defeat to 2019 semi-finalist David Gilbert, while former European Masters winner Jimmy Robertson earned a place at the Crucible for the first time since 2018 after beating Anthony Hamilton 10-2.

Hossein Vafaei, who became the first Iranian to compete at the Crucible last year, sealed a return with a 10-6 victory over Welshman Jackson Page.

China's Pang Junxu secured a Crucible debut after beating compatriot Xu Si 10-5, while David Grace beat amateur Andrew Higginson 10-5 and Elliot Slessor won 10-5 against Zhou Yuelong.

Ryan Day progressed when his opponent Scott Donaldson was forced to withdraw as he was suffering from a leg tremor that meant he could not compete, handing the Welshman a 10-0 win.

This year's World Championship takes place from 15 April-1 May at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The draw will take place live on 5 Live Breakfast at 8.35am on Thursday 13 April.

