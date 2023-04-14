Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he will "not put a number on" how many world titles he can win as his bid for an eighth Crucible crown gets under way against Pang Junxu on Saturday.

Should the 47-year-old successfully defend his title, he would set a new record in the modern era - after beating fellow Englishman Judd Trump in 2022 to equal Stephen Hendry's tally of seven.

"Why eight? It could be nine, it could be 10, who knows? I don't know what is around the corner," said O'Sullivan.

"We were talking once about four world titles. Then it was five, six, seven, eight. All I have ever done is keep having to say, 'well, it's nice to reach this and that'. Now I am saying I won't put a number on it, it's pointless.

"Who knows where I am going to end up? It could be seven, eight or nine, I don't know. It is ridiculous to try to talk about numbers and that."

Will O'Sullivan settle greatest argument?

Since 1980, only a select few - Steve Davis, Hendry, O'Sullivan and Mark Selby - have successfully defended the world title and if O'Sullivan was to match his achievement from 2012-2013 it would likely settle the greatest-ever player argument.

The record books already contain weighty evidence in his favour.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's 21 victories in Triple Crown events is a record

O'Sullivan, who will be making a record 31st appearance at the famous Sheffield venue, has won more World Championship matches than anyone else and has also more century breaks (1,198) and maximum 147s (15) than any other player.

Since turning professional in 1992, 'the Rocket' has also won a record 39 ranking titles - three clear of Hendry's previous mark of 36.

While O'Sullivan chooses to portray himself in contrast to the relentless figures of Davis and Hendry, who dominated the 1980s and 1990s, he still leads the way when it comes to Triple Crown events.

His total of 21 titles across the World Championship, the UK Championship and the invitational Masters is three more than Hendry's 18 and five more than Davis managed. John Higgins and Mark Selby are next on the list - both still active, but 11 titles adrift of O'Sullivan.

However, Davis, Hendry and Mark Williams are the only players to have won all three Triple Crown events in the same season, with the Scot the only one to achieve the feat twice.

Yet when it comes to break building, O'Sullivan is way ahead of contemporaries. He has 264 centuries more than Higgins - the next on the list - and his total of 199 centuries at the Crucible from 30 visits means he has averaged almost seven a tournament.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has made more century breaks than any other player

Higgins' 164 works out at just under six per visit, while 'King of the Crucible' Hendry - who made 127 in Sheffield - has an average of less than five.

Hendry does though have exactly the same number of maximums (three) as O'Sullivan at the Crucible in three less appearances prior to this year.

Golden oldie O'Sullivan

O'Sullivan comes into the tournament as one of several players in their late 40s, having recovered from an elbow injury that has limited his appearances during the season.

Despite that, his preparations for the tournament have still grabbed the headlines.

In March, he launched a withering attack on those running the game, prompting an unseemly war of words with World Snooker Tour chair Steve Dawson, who responded by saying the world number one was "damaging" snooker with "misguided" criticism - and should aim to be "a true ambassador" for his sport.

While O'Sullivan's successes this term are limited to the invitational Champion of Champions and Hong Kong Masters - his remarkable longevity and pedigree means he begins this tournament as favourite.

However, he admits the strain of a World Championship, that lasts 17 days, leaves him at a disadvantage to some of the sport's younger players.

"It's hard to mentally keep going," added O'Sullivan. "You get tired and it's just harder as you get older. I was a kid when I first came here. Now I am old enough to be most of their dads.

"I suppose it makes you feel a little bit old. When you look around, that person there is about the same age as my son. It is a bit scary.

"I've got to try to win easy. If I've got it tough in matches, it'll catch up with me and I probably won't win. If I can be efficient and play alright it takes a lot less out of you mentally.

"I might look down at some point, but there is a resilience in there that just comes out. It's been proven over the last 30 years so never count me out - even if I am down."