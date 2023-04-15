Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan is making a record 31st appearance at the Crucible

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan took a 6-3 lead over qualifier Pang Junxu as he began the defence of his World Championship title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The Englishman, 47, who is bidding for a record eighth title in the modern era, made three half-centuries on his way to a commanding 5-0 advantage.

However, debutant Pang, 23, made breaks of 133 and 83 to win three of the last four frames of the opening session.

Their first-round match will conclude on Saturday at 19:00 BST.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham reeled off five consecutive frames to move 6-3 ahead against fellow Englishman David Gilbert in their first-round meeting.

Bingham, 46, who won the world title in 2015, made an impressive 108 break to claim the first frame but was then forced to watch as Gilbert took control with breaks of 60, 90 and a superb 121 to establish a 3-1 lead at the interval.

However, Bingham compiled breaks of 78 and 87 as the contest swung back heavily in his favour.

More to follow.

