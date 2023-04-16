World Snooker Championship 2023: Neil Robertson sweeps Wu Yize aside in first round
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|Cazoo World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Neil Robertson produced a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.
Holding a 6-3 lead overnight, on-song Robertson wrapped up victory in just over an hour on Sunday.
The 2010 champion started and finished with centuries, made a 58 and knocked in two wonderful 146s - the highest break of the tournament.
The Australian will face Jak Jones or Ali Carter in the next round.
More to follow.
- The inside story of Britain's biggest gold heist: Policemen who investigated the Brink’s-Mat robbery speak for the first time in 40 years
- Is bottled water better than tap water? Sliced Bread investigates the health claims and environmental impact