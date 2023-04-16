Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2023: Neil Robertson sweeps Wu Yize aside in first round

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Neil Robertson in action
Neil Robertson has made just one Crucible semi-final appearance since winning the world title in 2010
Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Neil Robertson produced a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Holding a 6-3 lead overnight, on-song Robertson wrapped up victory in just over an hour on Sunday.

The 2010 champion started and finished with centuries, made a 58 and knocked in two wonderful 146s - the highest break of the tournament.

The Australian will face Jak Jones or Ali Carter in the next round.

More to follow.

