Neil Robertson has made just one Crucible semi-final appearance since winning the world title in 2010

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Neil Robertson produced a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Holding a 6-3 lead overnight, on-song Robertson wrapped up victory in just over an hour on Sunday.

The 2010 champion started and finished with centuries, made a 58 and knocked in two wonderful 146s - the highest break of the tournament.

The Australian will face Jak Jones or Ali Carter in the next round.

