World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Williams beats Jimmy Robertson

Mark Williams (right)
Mark Williams has won 24 ranking titles
Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Three-time champion Mark Williams produced a classy display to beat Jimmy Robertson 10-5 in the first round of the World Championship.

Trailing 5-4 overnight, the Welshman compiled four half centuries as he reeled off six frames in a row to seal his victory.

It was a tough afternoon for England's Robertson, who struggled to find any rhythm.

Williams will face Belgium's Luca Brecel in the second round.

Their best-of-25 contest at the Crucible starts at 10:00 BST on Friday.

