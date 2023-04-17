Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams has won 24 ranking titles

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Three-time champion Mark Williams produced a classy display to beat Jimmy Robertson 10-5 in the first round of the World Championship.

Trailing 5-4 overnight, the Welshman compiled four half centuries as he reeled off six frames in a row to seal his victory.

It was a tough afternoon for England's Robertson, who struggled to find any rhythm.

Williams will face Belgium's Luca Brecel in the second round.

Their best-of-25 contest at the Crucible starts at 10:00 BST on Friday.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.