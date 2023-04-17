Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Play was stopped at the World Championship after a protester vandalised table one and a second person tried to attach themselves to table two.

Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing their first-round match at the time of the incident, which saw a man climb on to the table and cover it in an orange powder.

Mark Allen and China's Fan Zhengyi, were also in action and escorted from the arena.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.