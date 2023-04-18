Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Two protesters who disrupted snooker's World Championship on Monday have been bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

A 25-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after gaining entry to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

One covered a table with orange powder - causing a match to be postponed - while another caused a delay by trying to glue themselves to the table.

An investigation remains ongoing and both have been bailed until 15 June.

Play resumed as normal on Tuesday at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, with "increased security measures".

Extra security has been positioned within the arena and on the floor of play and only very small bags will be allowed in and will be "vigorously searched", said the World Snooker Tour.

The protesters wore T-shirts apparently in support of climate change activists Just Stop Oil, which subsequently posted online to claim responsibility for the disruption to the event.

It came two days after animal rights activists delayed the start of the Grand National by getting on to the Aintree course.