Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May

Kyren Wilson completed a memorable 147 maximum break in his first-round match against Ryan Day at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Englishman Wilson potted 15 reds, 15 blacks and all the colours for the 13th total clearance in Crucible history.

If the world number seven's break is not equalled at this year's tournament, he stands to earn £55,000 in additional prize money.

There is £40,000 on offer for a 147, and £15,000 for the highest break.

In achieving the feat, the beaten world finalist from 2020 also became only the ninth player to make a maximum at the Crucible.

Australian Neil Robertson was the last player to make a maximum break there, in his second-round defeat by Jack Lisowski last year.

Wilson, 31, joins an exclusive club of players to make a 147 at the Crucible, alongside Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Stephen Hendry, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Robertson.

Former world champion and BBC pundit Dennis Taylor said on commentary: "What a magnificent maximum break that is, handshakes all round.

"A standing ovation here in the Crucible Theatre. What a break that was from the 'Warrior', Kyren Wilson."