Chinese youngster Si Jiahui is through to the last 16 of a ranking event for only the fourth time in his career

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Si Jiahui is confident he can spring a few more surprises after his memorable victory over Shaun Murphy at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Chinese debutant, 20, stunned 2005 champion Murphy with a 10-9 first-round win at the Crucible on Thursday.

The lowest-ranked player in the event at 80th, Si said: "If I can really perform, I can compete with any player.

"I'm playing with a great mindset because I'm not bothered about winning or losing."

Si, who is based in Sheffield, is already a nemesis for Murphy. The then amateur famously beat him at the UK Championship last season, an unexpected 6-5 first-round defeat which led Murphy to say he "lost to someone who shouldn't even be in the building".

He later apologised for his comments and this time was magnanimous after his defeat.

"Nothing but credit to him, I think he's going to the first Chinese world champion," said Murphy.

"I see things in him which a lot of the other players don't have. He has that swagger.

"He's a very raw talent. He plays right-handed and left-handed. He always tries to attack, I can only give him praise."

Si had to win three tough qualifying matches just to secure his Crucible place and is through to the last 16 of a ranking event for only the fourth time. He faces England's Robert Milkins next, over three sessions, starting on Saturday.

His story is all the more remarkable having dropped off the professional tour in May 2021 after a run of poor results.

He earned his way back by winning the World Snooker Federation Open, the most prestigious event in amateur snooker, in February.

"I didn't really play to win, I just wanted to learn from him," added Si.

"Shaun has had a brilliant season so I never thought I could have done this. I would not be too dissatisfied with myself even if I'd lost."

