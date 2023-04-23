Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Scotland's John Higgins won his Crucible crowns in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Four-time world champion John Higgins produced a vintage display to establish an 8-0 lead over England's Kyren Wilson in the World Championship second round.

The Scot, 47, compiled three century breaks as he stormed ahead in the opening session of the match.

The world number 11 also produced breaks of 77, 57 and 80 in Sheffield.

His performance stunned the 31-year-old - who scored just 149 points in eight frames - and took Higgins within touching distance of the last eight.

Higgins, last a Crucible title-winner in 2011, needs to win five more frames on Sunday evening to secure a 17th quarter-final berth in snooker's premier event with a session to spare.

Higgins started as he went on, with a 136 break which he followed up with a run of 137.

He led 4-0 at the mid-session interval following breaks of 57 and 77, with Wilson having no answer to his slick potting.

Further breaks of 134 and 80 saw Higgins close out the session in style to leave his opponent with a mountain to climb.

