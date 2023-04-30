Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ken Doherty won the 1997 World Championship, beating Stephen Hendry in the final

LLP Solicitors World Seniors Snooker Championship 2023 Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 3-7 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Former world champions Stephen Hendry and Ken Doherty are among the 16 players aiming to win the World Seniors Championship at the Crucible Theatre.

All sessions of the event in Sheffield, taking place between 3-7 May, will be shown live on the BBC.

Lee Walker, who beat six-time World Championship runner-up Jimmy White 5-4 in last year's final, begins the defence of his title on Wednesday.

The Welshman will face Northern Ireland's Gerard Greene in round one.

White starts his campaign against Philip Williams on Friday, with Hendry, who was world champion on seven occasions between 1990 and 1999, playing Darren Morgan in the same session.

Doherty, the 1997 world champion, takes on Alfie Burden for a quarter-final place.

Joe Johnson, the only other former world champion in the field, plays Adrian Ridley in one of two scheduled matches in Friday's early session.

First-round schedule

Wednesday, 3 May (19:00 BST)

Lee Walker v Gerard Greene

Mark Davis v Mohamed Khairy

Thursday, 4 May (19:00 BST)

Ken Doherty v Alfie Burden

Tony Drago v Vito Puopolo

Friday, 5 May (12:00 BST)

Peter Lines v Ben Hancorn

Joe Johnson v Adrian Ridley

Friday, 5 May (19:00 BST)

Stephen Hendry v Darren Morgan

Jimmy White v Philip Williams

