World Snooker Championship 147: Mark Selby records first ever maximum break in final

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments7

Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Mark Selby created history as he became the first player ever to make a 147 maximum break in a World Championship final.

The four-time world champion's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.

Selby becomes the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the famous Sheffield venue.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Sensible Person, today at 22:17

    Well done!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:17

    Absolutely amazing stuff. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Barley, today at 22:16

    The most boring player in the history of the game.

  • Comment posted by PortersBar, today at 22:16

    Congrats to Selby then

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 22:16

    One of the all-time greats of the sport without question.

  • Comment posted by s1m986, today at 22:15

    Legend!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:15

    Did he start and finish in separate days ?

