Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Selby created history as he became the first player ever to make a 147 maximum break in a World Championship final.

The four-time world champion's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.

Selby becomes the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the famous Sheffield venue.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.