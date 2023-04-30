Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Luca Brecel has won two of the three sessions by six frames to two

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Luca Brecel produced an incredible display of potting to open up a 15-10 lead over Mark Selby and move within three frames of a first world title.

The Belgian exhibited his full repertoire of shots in sublime breaks of 113, 101 and 141 as he reeled off the first four frames on Monday.

Four-time champion Selby, who trailed 9-8 overnight, briefly rallied with consecutive half-centuries.

But Brecel replied with a run of 119 and took the afternoon's final frame.

The best-of-35 encounter concludes this evening at 19:00 BST.

More to follow.

