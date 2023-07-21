Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Shaun Murphy has won three ranking titles in 2023

Shaun Murphy beat Mark Williams to win the Championship League, the first ranking event of the season.

World number seven Murphy cruised to a 3-0 win in Leicester over his Welsh rival in the best-of-four final.

The Championship League was Murphy's first event since suffering a shock first-round loss against Si Jiahui at April's World Championship.

Murphy won two ranking titles last season - the Players Championship and Tour Championship.

The Englishman, 40, finished top in each of the three group stages of the Championship League before recording a fifth successive victory over Williams in the final.

It is the first time Murphy has won the Championship League with his best previous run coming in 2011 when he lost against Matthew Stevens in the final.