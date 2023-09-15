Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan is aiming for a fifth Shanghai Masters title overall

Ronnie O'Sullivan kept himself on course for a fourth consecutive Shanghai Masters title by beating Mark Selby to reach the final.

The defending champion won 10-7 to extending his unbeaten run at the tournament to 18 matches.

O'Sullivan's last defeat in Shanghai was to Michael Holt back in 2016.

The 47-year-old will face either Neil Robertson or Luca Brecel, who face each other at 08:00 BST on Saturday, in the final.

O'Sullivan had come from behind to beat John Higgins 6-5 in the quarter-finals and had to dig deep again as Selby emerged from the afternoon session with a 5-4 lead.

The two traded frames in the evening before O'Sullivan won four in a row to seal victory and progress.

"The start of the match wasn't so good," said the seven-time world champion.

"Until 6-5 and 6-6 I was struggling a bit. I tried to hang in there and made a little technical change. I thought I had to try something and find some form. I changed my alignment and my shoulder to get closed and more on line to control the white.

"It was difficult, but I was pleased to find some form at the end."

He added: "I've been doing this for 40 years so you get tired and the motivation is not the same as when you are younger. I accept that and it does get harder to keep doing it."