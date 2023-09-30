Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Williams won the British Open in 1997 and 2021

Mark Williams overcame nerves to beat Hossein Vafaei 6-3 and set up a British Open final against Mark Selby.

The 48-year-old Welshman said he was "totally gone" and shaking after his Iranian opponent's break of 135 saw him close to 4-3.

However, the two-time British Open champion composed himself with breaks of 62 and 71 to win his semi-final.

Meanwhile, four-time world champion Selby thrashed China's Xiao Guodong 6-0.

"When it got to 4-3 I was gone," Williams told the World Snooker Tour's website after reaching the 40th ranking final of his career.

"I'm quite good at holding my expressions in but I was totally gone. I was shaking a bit, which never happens to me. If I had to play like that all the time then I wouldn't win many games.

"It was a big game for me. It is another final and I don't know how many more times I am going to get to the final of these big competitions."

Vafaei said: "To be honest with you I am in shock. Sometimes this game can shock you like that. The impossible can become possible. Two of the shots I missed, I don't know how I did it. It was shocking. I won't sleep tonight - 100%."

Williams will have to overcome Selby in Sunday's best-of-19-frames final to win the £100,000 prize and the Clive Everton Trophy.

The pair have met each other four times in finals, winning two apiece.

"You can't rattle him [Williams]," Selby said after his semi-final victory.

"He's so laid back. He doesn't take things too seriously and is one of the all-time greats. You know that you are always going to be in a tough match whenever you play him."