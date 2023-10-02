Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ding Junhui has won 14 ranking events in total

Ding Junhui was docked the opening frame during his 4-3 win over Ma Hailong at the English Open for turning up in the wrong trousers.

China's Ding wore brown trousers, forgetting that the dress code at the event in Brentwood is all black.

The 36-year-old sent a friend to buy some trousers from a shop nearby, but had to forfeit the opening frame after starting the match late.

"I totally forgot I needed a black shirt and trousers," said Ding. external-link

"My memory is not good. I didn't think about it. Once I was playing I tried to just concentrate on the match.

"Luckily Ma's safety was not that good and he gave me enough chances to win."

